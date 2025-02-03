Vagabonds Rugby Club put in another solid home performance in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire on Saturday.
They’d lost by more than 70 points in the reverse fixture but, with the Ballafletcher faithful behind them, they had the game tied 7-7 at half-time and led 12-7 after 50 minutes before being pipped 14-12 by the end.
Matty Jones put Vagas in front after 15 minutes, with Dan Bonwick converting. Pete Mitchell equalised just before half-time to leave everything all square at 7-7.
In the second half Cal Donnell put Vagas back in front but a Tony Jackson score for Clitheroe sealed the deal 15 minutes from the end.
Vagas lost Archie Benson and Leo Marques with injuries and wish both a full a speedy recovery.
Ramsey win in Manx Shield
Ramsey beat Western Vikings 51-22 at Mooragh Park in a tough game in the Manx Shield.
Vikings trailed 20-0 early on but pulled back to 20-17 by half-time before Ramsey closed the game out in the second half.
Ramsey number eight Josh Corteen started the ball rolling when he raced in to score in the very first minute of the match. Ramsey’s left-wing Adam Clarke went over in the 12th for his first try for the club.
Three minutes later Tom Moffatt was driven over the line for Ramsey’s third and just after the 20-minute mark Brandon Atchison’s break was finished off wide on the left by Ben Hardman to make the Ramsey lead 20-0.
While the hardy spectators were fearing a rout, the Vikings players were definitely not and they started a comeback.
Craig Martin set them on the way with a break down the middle of the field which was finished off by skipper Ed Knight just before the half-hour. Ollie Howard converted.
Three minutes later they were in again when Juan Callister broke clear from the back of a lineout and his try reduced the deficit to 20-12.
Right before half-time the Peel men struck again. A promising Ramsey attack was turned over around halfway, Craig Martin linked with Ollie Howard on the left and Knight was on hand at the end to pick up his second and leave the Ramsey half-time lead 20-17.
Ramsey by this stage had realised that they had a game on their hands and started the second half with a lot more purpose.
Five minutes in, centre Conor Goodall tapped a quick penalty and danced through the defence for a well-taken solo try. Tom Moffatt added the conversion for a 10-point lead.
Goodall struck again midway through the half after picking a great line to open the defence. His try made the lead 15 points.
Any remaining doubt was cleared up just after the hour though. Ramsey replacement Scott Kneale found a gap in the midfield defence and his running line sent him under the posts virtually untouched. He added the conversion to give Ramsey a comfortable lead 39-17.
With 10 minutes remaining, Atchison found enough space to score and he was quickly followed in by Ramsey skipper Matt Meechan who finished off a Kneale break. He converted one of these to push the lead out to 51-17.
Gus Stander bagged a late consolation score for Western Vikings which gave them a bonus point which was well deserved.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
RESULTS
Saturday, February 1:
Regional Two North West
Douglas 17-25 Burnage
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds 12-14 Clitheroe
Manx Shield
Ramsey 51-22 Western Vikings