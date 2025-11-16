Vagabonds’ results appeared to be on an upward trend after they followed up a draw at Hoylake last week with a 15-5 victory over Dukinfield at a chilly Ballafletcher on Saturday.
It wasn’t all plain sailing though for the Manx side in the Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire encounter and the teams were locked together at 5-5 with only five minutes to play.
The Greater Manchester side opened up with some strong running and looked like they might dominate.
Number eight Mike Connole intercepted a Vagas’ pass in his own 22 and set off like a scalded cat.
He looked a cert to score, but the Vagas’ defence dug in.
Cam Findlay backtracked at full pace and made a fingertip tap tackle to bring Connole down shy of the line. His efforts typified the grit in the Vagas’ defence that was to follow for much of the game.
Just over 20 scoreless minutes had passed before the deadlock was broken in a play started and finished by Vagas’ prop Joe Louw.
Dukinfield punted from their own 22 and Louw was lurking in the backfield. He secured the ball and selected route one and ramming speed.
He smashed the ball into the visitors’ forwards and in the ensuing chaos, Vagas recycled possession and after a couple of attempts came to nought, Louw picked from the base of a ruck and sneaked over for the opening try.
Dukinfield struck back just after the half-hour.
Connole, who was having a busy game, trucked the ball into the Vagas’ 22 and after a period of persistent pressure, his forwards rumbled closer to the line where second row Harry Smith was able to dive in to level the game at 5-5 which was how it remained till half-time.
The second half was scoreless until the very final stages.
Connole had crossed the line for Dukinfield but was held up and that was pretty much the closest thing to a score.
With five to play though it all changed.
Vagas’ skipper Dan Bonwick, who had played at seven, nine and 10 during the game, boomed a clearance kick from deep within his own half.
This floated on the wind and earned his side a 50-22.
From this field position Dukinfield obligingly coughed up a penalty and Bonwick ordered a shot at goal.
Findlay stepped up and duly missed. Dukinfield however had inexplicably tried to charge down the penalty, which isn’t permitted.
Referee Joe Phelan ordered the kick to be retaken and Findlay made no mistake second time around to give Vagas an 8-5 lead.
In the penultimate play of the game Vagas earned an attacking scrum on the Dukinfield 22.
Bonwick darted down the narrow side, drew the fullback and popped a pass to the evergreen Rob Pease who finished off.
Findlay iced the cake with a conversion from out wide.
Vagabonds host Oldham this coming Saturday, before making the short trip to island rivals Ramsey the following weekend.
Results: Saturday, November 15
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds 15-5 Dukinfield
