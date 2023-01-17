There are two venues in play this Saturday in round two of the Ravenscroft Manx Trophy.
At Mooragh Park, Ramsey Reds take on Southern Nomads Greens and the Eastern Barbarians, while at QEII Western Vikings meet Castletown and Southern Nomads Whites.
The Reds took the honours at Poulsom Park last week with a big win over Castletown, but under the points structure for the competition they got just the three.
The home advantage this week gives them a chance of a six-pointer. They’ll have their work cut out though, as Nomads youngsters Tom Collister and Tony Quinn have pace aplenty in the back row and Orry Watterson has recovered from a knee knock to return to the fray.
Nomads are also paired with the Eastern Barbarians this week and, with Vagabonds’ first team having a much-needed week off from league action, the Baa Baas may be a little stronger than usual.
Western Vikings picked up a useful three last week too and they get a shot at a six pointer this Saturday when Nomads Whites and Castletown come to town. Vikings have a direct pack of forwards and a back line which is capable if a little underused.
Nomads Whites and Castletown should give them a decent challenge on the little pitch at the QEII.
Fixtures
Friday, January 20:
Friendly
Ramsey U15 v Vagabonds U15 @ Mooragh Park ko 6.30pm
—---
Saturday, January 21:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Anselmians
@ Port-e-Chee ko tbc
Women’s NC1 North West
Eccles v Vagabonds
@ Eccles ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Trophy
ko @ 2.15pm
Western Vikings, Castletown & Southern Nomads Whites
@ QEII
Ramsey Reds, Southern
Nomads Greens & Eastern
Barbarians @ Mooragh Park
DAVE CHRISTIAN