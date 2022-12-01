So near yet so far as Douglas saw Regional Two North West league points at Hargate Hill slip away on the slope and the wind, writes Tony Wilson-Spratt.
Glossop used the first-half elements in their favour to post a 20-6 lead through Chris Sonczak and Zak Round tries, with Liam McGovern adding two penalties and two conversions.
Luke Hyland’s two penalties kept Douglas in touch and after the break Glossop buckled under the severest pressure.
Manx Petroleums-sponsored Max Morley-Green swooped for two tries and Hyland converted both for 20-20, but Glossop changed tack to keep the dangerous Douglas three-quarters at bay.
A 60th-minute McGovern penalty and lock Jordan Marshall’s late Glossop try earned the win, and a last-minute long distance Douglas penalty for a deserved losing bonus-point fell short.
Douglas - Owen Carvin, Dave Sherwin, Simon Hoddinott, Conor Garland, Rob Todd, Wilf Kermode, John Dutnall, Blake Snell, Luke Hyland, Bryn Snellgrove, Max Morley-Green, Bradley Bowmar, Sam McCord, Guy Wood, Kyle Martin, Phil Cringle, Harry Hewson, Mark McGee.