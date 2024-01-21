Southern Nomads and Western Vikings put on a warming show in the Ravenscroft Manx Shield at a chilly and windy Ballakilley on Saturday.
The Port Erin-based hosts took the game in the final 20 minutes, running out 42-19 winners.
Nomads started well and were camped in Vikings territory for the first five minutes but couldn’t break the Peel side’s defence.
After 15 minutes it was Vikings who took the lead. Fit again Jack Goodwin announced his presence with a break down the right wing and the opening try. Craig Martin converted for a 7-0 lead.
The advantage lasted seven minutes until Finn McGregor went in at the other end for Nomads, Mark Young’s conversion levelling the game at seven apiece.
Shortly after half an hour’s play Young tapped a short range penalty for Nomads and darted in behind the posts before the defence could get organised. He converted his own try to double the lead.
Before the half was over though Vikings struck back when earning themselves a five-metre scrummage from which Goodwin launched off the back.
He was felled shy of the line but the ball was recycled quickly and Conor Garland barged over to score and leave Vikings trailing 12-14 at the break.
Three minutes into the second half Nomads extended their lead.
The forward poured into the Vikings half and set up quick ruck ball.
George Callister’s long pass bounced up neatly for replacement Rob Craine and he danced through two tackles to score. Young converted to put some daylight between the teams.
But it didn’t last long as only five minutes later Vikings were in at the other end. Morgan Armstrong-Paton glided in for the try and Martin’s conversion made it a two-point game again with Nomads leading 21-19.
As the game entered its final quarter Nomads seized the moment. Sam Kennaugh popped up wide on the left as an extra man and he ran in unopposed for the first of his two tries.
Shortly before the half hour Rob Craine’s pop pass found Peter Cope on the charge and he raced home to score.
Young converted both of these and with 10 minutes to play Nomads were 35-19 in front.
They managed one further score before the whistle, with Kennaugh bagging his second and Young adding his sixth conversion for a flawless day with the boot in difficult conditions.
Rugby Results, January 20
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads 42-19 Western Vikings @ Ballakilley
Castletown p-p IoM Barbarians
Friendly
Ramsey p-p Northwich Stags