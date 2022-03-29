Stockport visit Port-e-Chee for the first time since 2019

North One West league leaders Stockport are the visitors to Douglas Rugby Club this weekend.

The Greater Manchester side return to Port-e-Chee for the first time since October 2019 when Douglas took a bonus-point win on the way to eighth place and Stockport were seventh.

The vast volume of water under the bridge since has probably not flowed the way of Douglas as Covid, fixture re-arrangements, injuries and retirement continue to bite.

With four matches left to play Stockport are guaranteed to advance to the higher division, while Manchester and Kendal are favourites to join them.

With some divisional league reorganisation ongoing, Douglas will see some familiar names next season from above and below their current North One West status as the RFU tweak the league structure.