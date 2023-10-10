Away to Altrincham Kersal is the next test for Douglas Rugby Club in Regional Two North West, with the sixth-placed hosts one win and a draw above Douglas in 10th.
Last season each side won at home when an 11-point margin at Altrincham was trumped by a 20-point win at Port-e-Chee.
Players returning and a two-week rest while Rugby World Cup fixtures entertain should see Douglas approaching full strength as competition for places spices up training.
Coach Phil Cringle’s selection task will be equally spicy as props Chris Bollen and Owen Carvin return and back-row man Liam Kirkpatrick gets back to full fitness, but Percy Hampton’s knock against Whitchurch may keep him out and Robert Todd is still feeling the hamstring pull.
The pause in fixtures gives Sean Garland’s head injury time to heal and in the three-quarters things are really looking up. Kyle Martin, Angus Wheeler, Guy Barrons and Charlie Henthorn are now available, and Spencer Cope may be back on the scrum-half roster.
This all brings positional options into play where Luke Hyland has occupied scrum-half successfully inside a resurgent Aidan O’Shea and promising Luca Simmons.
Harry Swayne continues his welcome recovery quest and the in-form Sam McCord, Cal Dentith and Brett Pyke are in the mix.
Douglas may travel with their strongest selection to date.