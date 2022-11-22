Three games scheduled in Shield this weekend

Saturday 26th November 2022 11:00 am
Manx Shield rugby: Castletown v Ramsey Reds ()

After a rest week rugby’s Manx Shield returns with a full round of three fixtures this Saturday.

Third-place Ramsey Blues head to Port-e-Chee to take on the Eastern Barbarians.

The Barbarians have struggled with numbers so the match could well end up being played under the RFU’s Game On rules which allow the games to go ahead with reduced numbers by shortening or narrowing the pitch and even tweaking a few of the usual game rules too.

Southern Nomads Whites take on Castletown at Ballakilley Park and should pick up some points.

The Whites are in second place with a couple of games in hand which could see them take the top spot.

Town, however, have been steadily improving and may be tougher than the formbook suggests.

In the final game of the day Nomads Greens host Western Vikings at Ballakilley Park.

Vikings only recently bagged their first win of the campaign (on the field at least) and were impressive with the ball in hand.

Vikings will have an eye on Nomads’ fourth place and the fact that Nomads have two teams in action this week

Fixtures: Saturday, November 26

Regional Two North West

Winnington Park v Douglas

@Winnington Park

Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire

Hoylake v Vagabonds @ Hoylake

Women’s NC One North West

Broughton Park v Vagabonds

@ Broughton Park

Ravenscroft Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm

Eastern Barbarians v Ramsey Blues

@ Port-e-Chee

Nomads Whites v Castletown

@ Ballakilley Park

Nomads Greens v Western Vikings

@ Ballakilley Park (kick-off 1pm)

l Round-up of the weekend’s rugby in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner -

on sale Tuesday

