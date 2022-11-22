Three games scheduled in Shield this weekend
After a rest week rugby’s Manx Shield returns with a full round of three fixtures this Saturday.
Third-place Ramsey Blues head to Port-e-Chee to take on the Eastern Barbarians.
The Barbarians have struggled with numbers so the match could well end up being played under the RFU’s Game On rules which allow the games to go ahead with reduced numbers by shortening or narrowing the pitch and even tweaking a few of the usual game rules too.
Southern Nomads Whites take on Castletown at Ballakilley Park and should pick up some points.
The Whites are in second place with a couple of games in hand which could see them take the top spot.
Town, however, have been steadily improving and may be tougher than the formbook suggests.
Vikings only recently bagged their first win of the campaign (on the field at least) and were impressive with the ball in hand.
Vikings will have an eye on Nomads’ fourth place and the fact that Nomads have two teams in action this week
Fixtures: Saturday, November 26
Regional Two North West
Winnington Park v Douglas
@Winnington Park
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Hoylake v Vagabonds @ Hoylake
Women’s NC One North West
Broughton Park v Vagabonds
@ Broughton Park
Ravenscroft Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm
Eastern Barbarians v Ramsey Blues
@ Port-e-Chee
Nomads Whites v Castletown
@ Ballakilley Park
Nomads Greens v Western Vikings
@ Ballakilley Park (kick-off 1pm)
