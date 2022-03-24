Two Manx Plate games take place on Saturday

The rearranged Manx Cup rugby fixture between Southern Nomads and Douglas Celts at Ballakilley Park has been called off this weekend as a result of player unavailability.

Despite that, there are two games in the Ravenscroft Manx Plate this Saturday.

Ramsey host Western Vikings at Mooragh Park, while Emerging Nomads face Vagabonds Hornets in the othermatch at Ballafletcher.

Vikings currently sit second in the standings with Ramsey third and this game could easily be a dress rehearsal for the semi-final.

Vikings were impressive against Vagas two weeks ago but lost out when the Ballafletcher side took their chances clinically and the westerners were disrupted by injuries in key positions.

The Peel men will be relishing a trip to Ramsey: Vikings won 52-36 in the reverse fixture and I suspect that this one will also be a high-scoring affair.

Ramsey will welcome back Keith Littleworth to the second row after a short break and he will add some nous to the pack.

At Ballafletcher, leaders Vagabonds Hornets will take on Emerging Nomads.

The southerners will be at full stretch with their first team also playing and it’s likely that Vagas Hornets will take maximum points here to maintain their position at the head of the field.

Fixtures

Saturday, March 26:

North One West

Birkenhead Park v Douglas @ Birkenhead Park

Women’s NC1 North West

Littleborough v Vagabonds @ Littleborough

Ravenscroft Manx Cup

PDMS Southern Nomads P-P Douglas Celts

Ravenscroft Manx Plate

Ramsey B v Western Vikings

@ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm

Vagabonds Hornets v Emerging Nomads