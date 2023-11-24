Wins for Ramsey and Western Vikings in their Cheshire Plate ties on Saturday raised the spectre of an all-Manx Plate final.
Ramsey have completed their round of fixtures and have qualified for the final. Vikings have one remaining game against Port Sunlight this Saturday and a win will qualify them for the final too.
Ramsey beat Moore 34-27 on the road and confirmed their place in the final.
Skipper Matt Meechan opened up the scoring for the northerners when he charged down an attempted clearance kick. Brandon Atchison converted and added a penalty to extend the early lead.
Nathan Robson sneaked in for the Manx side’s second try before Atchison ran in the first of his two for the day which he converted himself to give Ramsey a 22-10 half-time lead.
Moore rallied after the break but Atchison’s second plus a late score from Magnus Black and an Atchison conversion made sure of the win.
Vikings brushed aside a travel delay to overhaul Oldershaw 45-21. Ed Knight continued his fine form with a hat trick of tries.
There were two each from Morgan Armstrong-Paton and Harvey Callister and Ryan Burke kicked five conversions.
Vikings led from start to finish and their bonus point win means that a win or a draw next Saturday will be enough to make the final.
Results
Saturday, November 25:
Cheshire Plate
Moore 27-34 Ramsey
Oldershaw 21-45
Western Vikings