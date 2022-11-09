Vagabonds aiming to get points on the board at Ballafletcher
Vagabonds will fancy their chances this week when Port Sunlight visit Ballafletcher in Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire.
While the season isn’t quite working out for Vagas, it isn’t going so well for Port Sunlight either and they sit only one place above the Manx side in the standings.
Sunlight have won two from seven so far and have the leakiest defence in the league, averaging 45 points per game.
They have also beaten Dukinfield where Vagas shipped 45 points a few weeks ago.
Vagas took a strong side to Garstang last week and, if they can get the same team out again this weekend, they’ll be close after 80 minutes.
While the Ravenscroft Manx Shield has been a somewhat mixed affair for Ramsey and Southern Nomads so far this season, both sides will get an opportunity to play full on first teams this week ahead of next week’s Cheshire Cup ties against Ellesmere Port and Hoylake respectively.
In previous meetings Ramsey have had the edge but the Cheshire Bowl fixture on October 1 was a very close-run affair, with the northerners coming out 24-19 winners which suggests this one could be close too.
Ramsey have Brandon Atchison lighting up the pitch with the ball in hand or off the boot, but Nomads youngsters Tony Quinn and Max Fairbairn are a real handful in the back line and will give as good as they get on the day.
The other game is leg two of a Heineken Cup-style back-to-back affair between Western Vikings and the Eastern Barbarians.
The Barbarians couldn’t get a team out last week in game one and conceded, while Vikings are aiming for their first on-field win of the season.
Saturday, November 12:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Broughton Park @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm
Counties 3 ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Port Sunlight @ Ballafletcher ko 12pm
Ravenscroft Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm
PDMS Southern Nomads v Ramsey @ Ballakilley
Eastern Barbarians v Western Vikings @ Ballafletcher
Emerging Nomads v Ramsey B @ Ballakilley
Friendly
Vagabonds U15 v Western Vikings U15 @ Ballafletcher ko 12.30pm
