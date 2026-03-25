The two Manx sides in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference both hit the road this Saturday.
Ramsey travel to leaders Colne & Nelson while Vagabonds head for Ormskirk.
In phase one of the competition, Ramsey were on course to finish bottom after an indifferent start to their return league season.
As the has campaign worn on though, Colne & Nelson have had a speed wobble of their own and were deducted points for failing to fulfil fixtures.
Now phase two has started, Colne find themselves temporarily at the top of the standings despite losing at Ballafletcher last week.
When the two sides met in phase one, Colne took the honours in a high-scoring 48-34 win.
Ramsey have stuttered in their last few games. Jake Richmond, Jacob Corteen, Brandon Atchison and Joe Flanagan have all had recent absences.
Skipper Josh Corteen is nursing a hamstring niggle too, so this weekend will be a little tester for the squad.
The squad’s youngsters are pulling their weight though. Dan Kelly has been outstanding at scrum-half, the unrelated Josh Kelly had a solid 40 minutes last week until a knee knock took him off and Garion Daniel was also in top shape. Depending in the sick list, Ramsey could have a good go at Colne.
Vagas currently sit in third and are in striking distance of the top.
Ormskirk, however, have lost both their opening games and are bottom. They beat Vagas as recently as January and have won 13 from 19 against Vagas historically. Like Ramsey, this game will depend on who is fit and/or available to travel.
Vagas prop Joe Louw is unlikely to feature but the trio of Reece De Oliveira, Matt Rockwell and Lewis Houton-Cassela are fronting up.
Dan Bonwick is back in just about any position you want him and Cam Findlay has been in good shape with the ball in hand or off the tee.
Vagas have the potential to beat Ormskirk if everyone can travel.
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