It was a bottom versus top game in Counties Three ADM Lancashire and Cheshire on Saturday, and no great surprise that top won.
Hoylake came out 39-0 winners to claim maximum points and go four points clear at the top of the table after second-placed Garstang lost away at New Brighton.
The latter side now takes over in second as a consequence.
Vagabonds now have a few days to dust themselves off before hitting the road again on Saturday when they head to the Wirral peninsula to face New Brighton.
Elsewhere in the league, wins for Ellesmere Port and Bury mean that Vagabonds are now eight points adrift at the foot of the table.
Rugby results
(November 26)
Regional 2 North West
Winnington Park 27-28 Douglas
Counties 3 ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Hoylake 39-0 Vagabonds
Women’s NC1 North West
Broughton Park 30-26 Vagabonds
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Eastern Barbarians AWO Ramsey Blues*
Nomads Whites HWO Castletown**
Nomads Greens 49-22 Western Vikings
*away walkover; **home walkover