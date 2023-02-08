They are six points adrift at the foot of the table and have only four fixtures remaining. From those four, one is against third place Garstang and another is against second-placed - and as yet - unbeaten Hoylake.
Vagas therefore need wins from their other two games and hope that someone else slips up. This week it’s Garstang who visit Ballafletcher and, while a home win is possible, the formbook suggests it’s unlikely.
Vagas lost 41-8 when they visited Garstang back in November and, while the squad has remained fairly constant, the results haven’t improved as they might have hoped.
Garstang currently boast the meanest defence in the league and this, coupled with Vagas’ attack being the bluntest, suggests a low-scoring game for the Manx team this week.
But they do have new signing Dan Bonwick in the squad though. He has previously scored against Garstang for Ramsey and by all accounts had a good Vagas debut in the defeat at Thornton Cleveleys two weeks ago.
The Vagas backline is capable of points and Bonwick in the 10 jersey may be the man to get them moving. Cal Donnell is solid at centre with Cam Findlay and Jon Reilly both capable of turning it on in the back three.
The Vagas pack should welcome back Joe Louw this week and he will give some extra stability to the set piece. They’ll need it too.
Two games in Manx
Trophy this weekend
There are two fixtures in the Ravenscroft Manx Trophy this weekend
At Mooragh Park, Ramsey’s Blues take on Western Vikings and Nomads Whites, while at Poulsom Park Castletown host Nomads Green and Eastern Barbarians.
It’ll be a tight call in the north of the island: the Blues were pretty good at Ballakilley two weeks ago and, but for a lapse in concentration for 20 minutes, could have picked up some points.
Vikings will face the Blues this time around and a few Nomads heads in the team should give them enough to take the points.
Castletown have really struggled since the autumn and Nomads Greens plus the Barbarians are likely to be too strong for them.
Fixtures
Saturday, February 11:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Bowdon
@ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties Three
ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Garstang
@ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Women’s NC1 North West
Vagabonds v Broughton Park
@ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Ravenscroft Manx Trophy
ko @ 2.15pm
Ramsey Blues v Western Vikings and Nomads Whites
@ Mooragh Park
Castletown v Nomads Greens and Eastern Barbarians
@ Poulsom Park
