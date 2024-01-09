The home defeat last week by dark horses Ellesmere Port has left them sitting in third place in the standings.
They are six points adrift of leaders Ashton-under-Lyne and three away from second-placed Colne & Nelson who also have two games in hand.
This week the Manx side travel to Marple which is never an easy place to visit. Vagas and Marple have met 15 times previously, with Vagas ahead statistically 8-7. The most recent meeting was a 36-3 win for the Ballafletcher side earlier this season.
Marple ran leaders Ashton close last Saturday with only one point separating them which suggests their form could be peaking.
Vagas finished strongly last week and indeed won the second half against Ellesmere Port 14-5, but their start wasn’t as good and four first-half tries for the visitors had already done the damage.
The Ellesmere Port set scrummage posed a problem, with Vagas not enjoying their usual scrum domination and perhaps that caused the problem.
Plus, while playing Mark Oldfield at scrum-half does give an extra back row man, he doesn’t quite have the zip of a natural nine for that quick ball a back line needs. Defensively they were a little too narrow, with four of Ellesmere’s tries made by left wing Ryan Turner who seemed to find acres of space.
To take Marple at Marple, everyone will need to be firing on all cylinders, but it’s doable. Ramsey won 27-12 at Marple in the Cheshire Plate back in October, which should give Vagas some encouragement.
Two games in Manx Shield
Referees, posts and players were all missing last Saturday which caused the Ravenscroft Manx Shield calendar to be postponed.
This Saturday though, prospects are looking better with two games on the card. Ramsey take on Southern Nomads at Mooragh Park, while Western Vikings look for points against Castletown.
Ramsey v Nomads is always a tasty fixture. The northerners have won all of the most recent encounters and on paper should do the same again.
The only reported injuries are long-termers and, with a friendly coming up against Northwich next week, the travelling squad will be keen to stretch their legs.
Nomads still have a mathematical shot in the Cheshire Bowl too so they will also want to keep their hand in.
As both sides have been several weeks without games, this could be a afternoon of errors, but expect Ramsey to come out on top.
The posts at QEII are down for the season now which leaves Vikings playing away from home at Poulsom Park.
They are building for a Cheshire Plate final against Ramsey on a date yet to be fixed and, like the other two, will want to get their team running smoothly.
Town struggle a little numbers-wise but Douglas and Vagas both playing away should free up some spare bodies to assist.
Fixtures
Saturday, January 13:
Regional Two North West
Whitchurch v Douglas
@ Whitchurch ko tbc
Counties Four ADM
Lancs/Cheshire
Marple v Vagabonds
@ Marple ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
ko @ 2.15pm
Western Vikings v Castletown
@ Poulsom Park
Ramsey v PDMS Southern
Nomads @ Mooragh Park