Vagabonds men have a great opportunity to close the gap at the top of Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire when they visit bottom side Blackpool this Saturday.
Vagas currently sit in third place, while leaders Ashton-under-Lyne have a free week and second place Colne & Nelson have a potential banana skin away at Birchfield.
Therefore, a bonus point win could see Vagas move into second place if they can pull one off.
Blackpool have lost three from three including a home defeat by Chorley.
Vagas by contrast are three from five and beat Chorley away from home. Using Chorley as the common denominator seems to suggest a Vagas win.
The Manx side’s last outing was a win against Birchfield and with a few team changes too. Dan Bonwick, so often the catalyst, missed out on the Birchfield game after picking up an injury, while Reece McCallister deputised at 10 with Cam Findlay switching to full back.
Bonwick will hopefully return this week and that will be a boost for the team. Gavin Turnbull made his debut against Birchfield and his athleticism will provide a little more mobility to their solid pack.
Vagas could and should take maximum points from this game.
IoM Barbarians
make their debut
Collaborations in Isle of Man rugby are not new. Ramsey and Southern Nomads combined their second teams to make the ‘world-famous’ Northern Spaniards and not only had tremendous fun, but also turned former adversaries into lifelong friends.
Both clubs currently have more than enough for a first team and these excess players are hoping to join with ‘spares’ from Douglas, Vagabonds, Vikings and Castletown to form a fifth team in the Manx Shield and boost fixture numbers in the process.
The Barbarians are set for a debut game this weekend where they visit Mooragh Park. Ramsey are currently top of the Shield standings, but the word on the street suggests that this weekend’s Ramsey team will be more orientated towards the club’s second team.
This should equal things up for the Barbarians and make for a more enjoyable playing experience.
In title terms though, expect a Ramsey win.
Fixtures
Saturday, November 4:
Regional Two North West
Birkenhead Park v Douglas
@ Birkenhead Park ko tbc
Counties Four ADM
Lancs/Cheshire
Blackpool v Vagabonds
@ Blackpool ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Ramsey v IoM Barbarians
@ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm