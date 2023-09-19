The men are in Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire this season and are no strangers to Ellesmere Port. The two have met six times in the leagues and are evens at three apiece, but Ellesmere Port did do the double over Vagas last season when winning home and away. While Vagas have yet to start their campaign, their opponents are one game in and suffered a 35-10 defeat away at Ashton Under Lyme two weeks ago.