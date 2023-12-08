Vagabonds’ trip to Ashton-under-Lyne in Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire on Saturday didn’t look hopeful.
Ashton were unbeaten and Vagas had made a number of forced changes to their squad, but the travelling side weren’t bothered about the formbook and put on a solid display, winning 33-17.
Dan Bonwick ran in two for Vagas in the unpleasant weather, with other tries coming from Matty Jones, Cal Donnell and Regan Williams. Cam Findlay kicked four out of five conversions too.
All other games in Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire succumbed to the weather and the win leaves Vagas sharing top spot with Ashton-under-Lyne, separated only by a points difference of plus nine.
Ashton and third place Colne & Nelson both have games in hand over Vagas, but then two meet each other next Saturday in the final round of matches for 2023.
Vagas’ next game is a home tie against Ellesmere Port on January 6.
Weather disrupts fixtures
Storm Elin caused some disruption to the weekend’s rugby fixtures, with Douglas and Western Vikings both postponing their fixtures.
After some hard graft by groundsman Jasper Kirkpatrick and his team, Port-e-Chee was looking just about playable as the 1.30pm kick-off approached.
But a sudden deluge just before 1pm left pools of standing water on the playing surface, leaving the match officials with no alternative but to declare the pitch unplayable.
A frantic burst of activity then ensued to try and switch the venue to Vagabonds’ Ballafletcher ground but, with players and the match referee all heading home on a 5pm flight, there was insufficient time for the game.
On the brighter side for Douglas, their nearest rivals Liverpool St Helens and Winnington Park both lost and both failed to gain points, so the Manx side’s league position remains unchanged ahead of their visit to Liverpool St Helens next Saturday.
Western Vikings and the IoM Barbarians were due to meet at QEII in Peel and, while it did appear that the teams may be short on numbers, the heavy rain left QEII unplayable in any case.
Ramsey away at Dukinfield
Ramsey got a useful workout in a friendly against Dukinfield, but lost 17-15 in the archetypal game of two halves.
Tries from Nathan Robson and Joey Callow gave Ramsey a 10-0 as half-time approached.
But injuries to Jake Christian and Josh Leece had them on the back foot despite holding the lead.
Dukinfield then had the weather advantage in the second half and ran in three tries of their own, with Robby Wilcox crucially converting one which ultimately provide to be the difference.
Ramsey hit back with a try from Brayden Roche but couldn’t add the extras.
The result was unimportant, but there was a special moment for Will and Ryan Wren who became the latest father and son to take the field together for Ramsey when Will came on for a brief cameo in the closing stages of the game.
Rugby results
Saturday, December 9:
Regional Two North West
Douglas P-P Kirkby Lonsdale
Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ashton-under-Lyne 17-33 Vagabonds
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Western Vikings P-P IoM Barbarians
Friendly
Dukinfield 17-15 Ramsey