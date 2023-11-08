After a two-week break, Vagabonds take to the road again on Saturday, this time to face Eccles in Women’s NC1 North West.
The two sides have met six times previously, with Vagas leading the stats battle five wins to one. The latest win was in January this year when the trip to Eccles yielded a 29-0 win so the mood in the Manx camp will be buoyant.
This season the two playing records are very similar: both have played three and lost three and the only difference between them is the losing bonus point Eccles picked up against Didsbury.
Vagas are in something of a transitional season with a lot of new players. This weekend sees Bliss Murtagh and Holly Scott both making debuts as the squads tries to build on the earlier results.
They’ve worked hard in training, focussing on tackle height and lineouts, and hope that the work will finally give them a positive result.
Scott and Murtagh aside, the squad does have some experience and nous. The trio of Jess Swales, Sophie Henry and Sammie Macdonald all have around 50 appearances under their belts, while some of the new crop are less experienced but quickly making their mark.
Greeba Taisia and Maylyn Campbell for example have both been mentioned in dispatches in recent games.
On paper this should be a close game and fingers are crossed for a positive Vagabonds result.
Castletown host Western Vikings in Manx Shield
There is only one tie in the Ravenscroft Manx Shield this week with Castletown hosting Vikings at Poulsom Park.
The two sides met in week one with Vikings winning a high-scoring thriller 41-32.
Vikings are building towards their opening game in the Cheshire Plate and will be looking for a good performance as game time is at a premium for the players.
They didn’t quite gel in the most recent tie against Ramsey when the latter back line was simply too hot, but they may fare a little better against Town.
Finally, there’s also a friendly at Port-e-Chee where Southern Nomads visit to play Douglas Casuals.
Douglas are keen to establish a casual rugby side which can play the odd game here and there and help out with the clubhouse till.
The quality of the Douglas former players is such that they may give Nomads a run for their money, which is precisely what they want ahead of their Cheshire game in a couple of weeks’ time.
FIXTURES
Saturday, November 11:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Bowden @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm
Women’s NC1 North West
Eccle v Vagabonds @ Eccles ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Castletown v Western Vikings @ Poulsom Park ko 2.15pm
Friendly
Douglas Casual v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.30pm