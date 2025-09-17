Vagabonds RUFC’s women’s side raise the curtain on their season this weekend in a new-look league that includes some new opposition too.
The Ballafletcher outfit are in Women’s Northern Conference Division Two North.
The division is split geographically into three sections, North, Central and South.
Vagas find themselves in the eight-team South section which gives their league the rather unusual looking title of Women’s NC2 North (South).
There are some old favourites in the league’s line up in Aldwinians, Macclesfield and this Saturday afternoon’s opponents Sale FC 1861’s second XV, but there are also a few new match ups for Vagas to look forward to as the season progresses.
Sale FC 1861 rose from the ashes of Sale FC following the set up of Premiership outfit Sale Sharks in 1999.
The Greater Manchester club’s first XV are now well up the women’s rugby ladder but as recently as 2019-20 they were in Vagas’ league and boasted former Vagabond Kathryn Craine in their line-up.
This, however, is their second XV and may not be quite as powerful, although they will be sharing training sessions and should be well organised.
Vagas finished mid-table last season but were only two wins away from a promotion place.
Narrow losses to Bury, Eccles and Leigh should, however, provide much encouragement.
Last season the forwards were solid with Maylyn Campbell showing everyone the way.
Outside of the pack Becky Dunne steered the ship from fly half and Freya Crowe had raw pace out on the wing.
If the Manx squad can generate consistency of team selection this season, they have a great chance of finishing at the sharp end of the table.
DAVE CHRISTIAN