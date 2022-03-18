Vagas head to Littleborough for last game of the season

Vagabonds women’s prop Jess Swales makes the hard yards for the Manx side during their match with Broughton Park earlier in the season (DK220205 (64)) ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

Sure Vagabonds travel away to play their last game of the Women’s NC1 North West season against their Littleborough counterparts on Saturday.

A win this weekend should secure them a pleasing third- place spot in the final standings of the league.

The Much Better-sponsored side were unlucky to lose to Chester Devas by the narrowest of margins last time out in what was a stand-out game of the season for both teams.

When the island side last met Littleborough at home, it kicked off their winning run of games and Vagabonds will be hoping to end the season with a repeat performance away from home.

Littleborough have an impressive pack who like to physically dominate the game, but Vagas’ significant improvement in both set pieces play and contest areas will prove a match for them.

The Manx team’s captain Lauren Ellison is confident that, with clean ball from her forward pack, she can unleash the pace of the Vagabonds back line and bring home the win.

Vagabonds would like to take this opportunity to thank main club sponsor Sure and their travel sponsor Much Better for their support to make competing in the league this year a possibility.