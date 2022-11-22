Vagas looking to bounce back after narrow home reverse
Subscribe newsletter
Vagabonds are back on the road this weekend for their final game of the year in North West One as they visit Broughton Park on Saturday.
The teams have faced each other numerous times over the past, with the Manchester side having the upper hand.
However, with both teams having new player additions, this season it could be anyone’s game.
Following the disappointing narrow home defeat last weekend against Chester Devas, training for the Manx side has been directed to their next challenge.
With the Manx squad back to full strength, coach Jack Caine will face some tough decisions as to who makes the travelling party.
Big carries and tackles from Clara Townsin during the last game will put her in good stead for the number seven jersey, while Vagas are likely to welcome Maisie Murray back to front row after her return from injury.
Winger Hannah Clayden is resting an injury; therefore, coach Caine will have to decide who is best to join reliable fullback Becky Dunne in the back three.
Both Vagabonds and Broughton Park have won two and lost two games, but with more bonus-point wins the island side currently sit two places above in the table.
It’s an early travel day for the ladies, and a midday kick-off, but with points to prove for both teams this is set to be an intense battle.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |