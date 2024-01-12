Vagabonds Rugby Club is to continue receiving sponsorship from the Steam Packet Company in the 2024-25 season.
The company is the title sponsor for the women’s and junior teams, as well as being the travel sponsors for the men’s team.
As part of the deal, the Steam Packet logo will continue to be featured on all the Ballafletcher teams’ jerseys. In return, the company will assist all teams as they travel to play opponents in the northwest of England.
Vagabonds chairman John Cannan said: ‘Thanks to the Steam Packet Company’s sponsorship, we will be better able to fund our teams’ UK competition travel, as well as being able to better equip our teams with new resources.
‘We’re very grateful for the sponsorship particularly for our women’s team. As the only female rugby team in the island, our women face a distinctive challenge - they’re in the unique position where all their competitors are UK-based, resulting in a significant number of away games.
‘The support of the Steam Packet Company is crucial in sustaining our women’s, men’s and junior teams as they travel to compete.’
Brian Thomson, managing director at the Steam Packet, added: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company takes pride in its long history of supporting its communities through a range of initiatives. The company plays a pivotal role in connecting communities and enabling sports people to compete at a higher level than might be possible in the island.
‘We know Vagabonds share many of the same values as us and we’re delighted to be able to provide this support to our local sporting community. We can’t wait to see Vagabonds RUFC continue to thrive in their 2024-2025 season.’