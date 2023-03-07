Fifth-placed Waterloo walloped Broughton Park and Rochdale in the last two rounds, yet were put to the sword by Bowdon in February and have had something of a curate’s egg of a season.
This weekend having been originally a free one, several Douglas players are unavailable, but the return of Guy Wood and a temporary helping hand from Glyn Hooson-Owen may help balance the books against the Blundellsands side.
There were no Douglas injuries recorded last Saturday and the first-half form against Winnington Park saw patches of the Manx side at their best.
With Broughton Park in 11th having two games in hand and separated by nine points from Douglas in 10th, Park have three home matches to conclude their season.
Glossop (ninth), Altrincham (seventh) and Birkenhead Park (third) are no easy fixtures.
Therefore, Douglas in their last league action of the season at 1.30pm will want to grab points against Waterloo to stave off any potential Broughton Park revival.