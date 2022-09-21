Week off in Shield but Ramsey take on Caldy
This weekend is a scheduled rest week in the Ravenscroft Manx Shield, with some of the players getting a well-earned break.
All apart from Ramsey’s first team that is, who travel to Caldy to play the championship outfit’s third team as a warm-up ahead of the Cheshire Bowl competition on October 1.
Officials at Ramsey had been talking to Cheshire RFU’s Colin Free over the summer when looking at alternatives to the very expensive English Clubs Championship and Free suggested his own club Caldy may be able to do something.
Playing in the Manx Shield, both Ramsey and Southern Nomads have been shuffling their first and second teams to try and level the competition for the other sides involved.
With the step-up to the Cheshire Plate requiring full first teams, a friendly fixture like this one is ideal.
But there are some selection headaches for skipper Matt Meechan. Last year’s player of the year Dan Richmond is not available for the Cheshire matches so the nine jersey is up for grabs.
Youngster Nathan Robson looks favourite as he can cover goal-kicking duties too after stand-off Tom Moffatt picked up a knee injury last Saturday.
Conor Goodall was impressive at 10 last week and may have done enough to get a start.
Fixtures
Saturday, September 24:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Vale of Lune
@ Port-e-Chee ko 3pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v New Brighton
@ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Women’s NC 1 North West
Leigh v Vagabonds
@ Leigh ko 2.15pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
