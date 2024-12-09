The draw for the preliminary round of the ECAP FA Cup was made recently.
Ayre United will make the trip down the east coast to the Nivison Stadium where they will face Onchan, one of several all-Canada Life Premier League affairs.
The other all-top flight contests in the draw see St John’s host Rushen United at Mullen-e-Cloie, while Marown head to Garey Mooar to face Union Mills.
Ardern and Druggan Division Two leaders DHSOB face a tough test at home to Premier League high-fliers Corinthians, while fellow promotion hopefuls Castletown will be eyeing a potential cupset when they entertain a St George’s side battling to stay in the top flight.
Elsewhere, Ramsey will host Michael United at Ballacloan Stadium, Malew travel to Governor’s Athletic and Douglas Royal entertain Foxdale at Ballafletcher.
Braddan, Colby, Douglas and District, Laxey, Peel, Pulrose, RYCOB and St Mary’s all received byes.
Games will be played on Saturday, January 4, kicking off at 1.15pm.