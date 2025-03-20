Ryan Corrin (Manx Harriers) and Corbyn Schade (Western AC) both ran extremely well in Saturday’s SportsShoes Podium 5km Festival in Leicester.
Corrin had superb run to set a time of 15 minutes 34 second - only one second outside his personal best - and Schade was delighted to break the 16-minute barrier for the first time with a brilliant time of 15.51, a remarkable improvement of 29 seconds on his previous best.
They then stayed on to enjoy the later elite races and witness some fantastic performances.
DAVID GRIFFITHS