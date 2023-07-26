The then Christine Kissack crossing the finish line to win the women’s 3,000 metre race at the inaugural Inter Island Games in 1985. The track and field events for the Isle of Man-hosted (and initiated) Games were at Peel’s Queen Elizabeth II High School (still used for the weekly Western AC league during the summer months). Christine later taught at the same school. Stalwart timekeeper Walter Kennaugh is on the far right Photo: Brian Maddrell