The island’s shooting community is in mourning following the loss of one of its stalwarts, Davey Clague, earlier this week.
The 72-year-old competed at Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club (of which he was a founding member) and Ayre Clay Target Club, and represented the island with distinction at Commonweath and Island Games level.
Ayre CTC said: ‘Everyone at the club was devastated to learn that long-time member Davey Clague passed away on Monday.
‘He was a first-class marksman who represented the island at many major events, including the Island Games and five Commonwealth Games (the first in 1982).
‘Among his many successes, and undoubtedly one of his proudest moments, was clinching the gold medal in Olympic Skeet at the Island Games on home soil in 2001.
‘On that occasion he romped to victory, finishing seven shots clear of his nearest rival and also forming part of the team which won gold with a then Games record, an achievement he matched at the 2011 Games in the Isle of Wight when he also won an individual silver.
‘As well as being a top shooter, he was a great mentor and a true gent who always helped others.
All at ACTC send its thoughts and condolences to Davey’s family and friends at this sad time.’
Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club chairman Peter Kelly added: ‘ It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of a founder member of our club, David Clague.
‘David in the early days of the club was instrumental of running the shoots at Ballanhowe and then at John Quilliam’s range at Brough Fort Santon.
‘He was one of the many bands of helpers in helping building the range there. He was also a valued member of the group of helpers that helped in building the range at Meary Veg.
‘I remember one night David helping me nail the tiles on the roof and, by the time, we finished it was dark.
‘His passion for shooting was second to none whether it was clay shooting or game shooting. Which gun he would use was anybody’s guess as he was always changing guns or altering them!
‘His preferred discipline in clays was Olympic skeet in which he has representing the island at many Commonwealth Games and Island Games throughout his career. He also represented the island at the Home International English Skeet tournament, where he was once high gun overall after a shoot-off which lasted five rounds.
‘His passion for shooting was second to none. He was also a true and fair gentleman, and most of all a friend. He will be sadly missed by one and all.
‘The club will be holding gun salute in memory of David on Sunday (January 5) at 10am before the start of the DTL competition - all are most welcome to come down and take part.
‘The club sends their condolences to Linda and daughter Clementine and to the rest of his family. RIP David.’
A full tribute will follow in a future edition of the Courier or Examiner.