It is sad to report the death of well-known former local footballer, race walker and runner Les Brown.
In his early 70s, he was an avid Liverpool fan who played football for Corinthians, Braddan and Michael United.
Les later turned to race walking and running with similar commitment, contesting the winter leagues, Parish Walk and End to End for many years. He was also a qualified British Athletics race walking judge.
As a runner he took part in road races, cross-country and trail events, completed two Manx Mountain Marathons, seven Half-Mountain Marathons, 14 Laxey Fell races, 10 Bradda races, 10 fell running leagues and 14 No Rest for the Wicked Series. Only Alan Bagley, Moira and Geoff Hall have contested more.
Ever-cheerful with a dry sense of humour, Les was an extremely popular character who will be missed by all who knew him.
His funeral is provisionally scheduled for 2pm next Friday, August 15 at Douglas Crematorium.
JOHN WATTERSON