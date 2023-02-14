St Mary’s continue to lead the way in DPS Ltd Division Two after getting the better of Gymns in Tromode on Saturday.
Owen Canipa led the way for the Saints with a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Chris Asbridge, Joe Bergquist (pictured) and Attapol Wongkhamchang.
Alex McKeeman grabbed the consolation for the hosts.
With nearest challengers Michael United not in action, Braddan closed the gap on the top two thanks to a 2-4 victory at Governor’s Athletic.
Despite a brace from Mackenzie Parker for the home side, strikes from Calum Holden, Joe Burrows, Mark O’Neill and Nick Harvey sealed the three points for the Swans.
That result put Braddan just ahead of Castletown after the latter were held to a 2-2 draw by fifth-placed RYCOB in the north of the island.
Martyn Murphy and Sean Crawley scored for Youthie, only for efforts from Edson Michiles Dias da Silva and Greg Radcliffe to seal a point for the Mets.
Colby leapfrogged Douglas and District up to seventh in the standings thanks to a 1-4 success away at Groves Road.
Daniel Shuttleworth netted for D&D, but goals from Martyn Vigus-Brown, Connor Moughtin, Jordan Edge and the returning-from-injury Carl Hickey earned victory for the Moonlighters.