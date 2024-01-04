Sarah Astin has been called up to the England Athletics squad that will compete at the Juan Muguerza Cross Country in Elgoibar, Spain this weekend.
The Manxwoman, who runs in the colours of Belgrave Harriers, is one of 16 athletes chosen to represent England for the 61st edition of the annual Spanish race which attracts a strong field of competitors from across the world.
This year there will be England teams in both the junior and senior races.
When announcing the squad for this weekend, England Athletics described Astin as follows: ‘Sarah was the English Cross-Country Champion last season and has had great success with her club so far this winter, taking the ECCA National Cross Country Relays title.
‘She has represented England across the track and cross country, securing a podium finish in Diest, Belgium.’
This weekend’s race takes place on Sunday.