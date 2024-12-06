All of this Saturday’s football league fixtures have been postponed because of Storm Darragh.
With the island bracing itself for the fourth named storm of the season, which is due to bring severe gale force winds which could reach up to 80mph, most of this weekend’s sport is expected to be impacted.
The Isle of Man Football Association confirmed on Friday afternoon that it had taken the decision to call off the full programme of matches across the Canada Life Premier League, Ardern and Druggan Division Two, Canada Life Combination One and Ardern and Druggan Combination Two.
At the moment, Sunday’s fixtures (see below) are still set to go ahead, but a decision will be made nearer the time.
Sunday, December 8:
Canada Life Women’s 7-a-side Floodlit Cup
Division One
Corinthians v Douglas Royal 2.15pm @ Bowl
AC Malew v Onchan Yellows 3.40pm @ Bowl
Division Two
Union Mills v Onchan Blues 2.15pm @ Bowl
Castletown v Malew Ladies 3.40pm @ Bowl
Masters League
(2pm ko)
Peel v Laxey @ Peel
Onchan v Governor's Athletic. @ Onchan
Corinthians v Union Mills @ Union Mills