The latest recipient of the Baker Tilly Isle of Man Athlete of the Meeting award is Seamus Hall of Manx Harriers.
Seamus was recognised for his performances on the second day of the Isle of Man Track & Field Championships which took place last month.
There were many fine performances on that day, and it is testament to Seamus’s quality that his achievements stood out.
The very promising under-13 athlete won three events in his age group.
He won the 800 metres title in a time of 2 minutes 21.3 seconds, which was a personal best.
In addition he won the 200 metres in 27.4 seconds and also the long jump with a distance of 4.43 metres.
All of these performances ranked him in the top 60 in the UK at that time, and to underline his talent he achieved them all on the same day.
On hearing of his award Seamus said: ‘I would like to thank my coaches at Manx Harriers for all of their hard work in helping me to improve as well as Baker Tilly IoM for this award.’
His middle-distance coach Andy Fox added: ‘Seamus is a great athlete with fantastic potential.
‘He can sprint, jump and throw as well as being a very good distance runner.
‘Hopefully we will see him improve and progress in the future. It will be interesting to see how far he can develop. I am very pleased for him.’
Isle of Man Athletics is very grateful to Baker Tilly Isle of Man for its support in helping the club’s young athletes to develop by means of its sponsorship of the league and championships.