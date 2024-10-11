Isle of Man amputee footballer Sean Jackson helped Everton clinch the IKO England Amputee Football League title for the second year in a row.
The IKO EAFL is managed by the England Amputee Football Association and provides a platform for amputees, individuals with congenital limb deficiencies, and those with limb-impacting disabilities to play football at both grassroots and international levels.
After battling it out with Portsmouth throughout the season, the Toffees went into the last day of the campaign three points clear of Pompey at the top of the table as the two teams went head-to-head on the final day.
Everton took the lead in the 22nd minute, but Portsmouth levelled the scores only a few minutes later through a long-range strike.
That was how the scoreline remaining for the rest of the match which was a good enough result for the Merseysiders to clinch the title for the second year running.
The point also ensures that the Toffees qualify for next season’s prestigious Champions League competition where they will join league winners from around Europe.
Having also won the domestic league last season, Jackson and Everton played in the Champions League this year, held over a single weekend in Sassuolo, Italy, where they finished fifth overall.
This season, former Marown and St George’s player Jackson also represented England at European Amputee Football Championships in France, helping the international side finish fourth overall.
Everton manager Mark Dolan commented: ‘It’s been mixed emotions for us this season as we entered the final day of the league. With our main rivals Portsmouth already having cup success earlier in the season against us, this game had that little bit of extra edge to it.
‘The lads performed well and stuck to the game plan, enabling us to get the point we needed to secure the title for the second season in a row. To defend our title is something we are extremely proud of.
‘Although we can be proud of a fifth place finish in this seasons Champions League in Italy, we feel that more can come from this squad - so the work starts now in preparation for next seasons European competition.’
Speaking about his league success with Everton, Jackson told Media Isle of Man: ‘It was quite a relief to lift the silverware, having had quite a challenging year losing both the league and FA Cup to Portsmouth during the year.
‘Personally, I was so happy to get my first major silverware in England - my last league win was with Marown in Division Two! I’m also proud given the last year I was out injured so it was nice to have something to show for it.
‘We were fortunate to be in a good position heading into the final game due to goal difference so it was ours to lose really.
‘I was really confident in us as a team and we only needed a draw so it was just about absorbing the pressure at times and then being clinical going forward.
‘Personal highlights for the year was my debut against Portsmouth at the beginning of the season and scoring my first goal for the club – I've definitely been pleased to add goals to my game with a slightly more advanced role on the pitch.
‘We’ve got our off season now and nothing till the new year where we’ll meet up again for England camps preparing for the nations league.
‘I’m also hoping to get myself into the Polish League where I’ll get to represent both a Polish side and Everton in a dual contract.’
‘It’ll be for fixtures and the odd training camp. They have fixtures each month so, assuming they don’t overlap with any England or Everton stuff, I’m allowed to fly over for the weekend for games.
‘Wisla Krakow have said they want to sign me so I’m hoping for something more concrete soon! It will be a great experience going out there.’