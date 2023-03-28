The Isle of Man Football Association will be holding the second of its Snickers Just Play Sessions on Wednesday evening at the Bowl.
The purpose of the events is to introduce new women and girls to the sport regardless of their ability, with the emphasis on friendly, informal football to help build confidence.
In the first event last month, 70 people were split into mixed ability teams, who played matches on short-sized pitches.
The sessions between 6 and 8pm are organised and managed by the FA's women's and girls’ development officer, Simon Elson, supported by the newly formed women's and girls’ working group. Coaches are on hand to offer advice and support during the sessions.