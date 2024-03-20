It’s semi-final weekend in Manx football, with last-four ties taking place in both the ECAP FA Cup and GH Corlett Woods Cup on Saturday afternoon.
In the FA Cup, there’s a tantalising cup tie in prospect at Ayre United as the Premier League’s top two go head-to-head.
Peel currently head the standings by three points having played two games more than the Tangerines.
The pair met only a matter of weeks ago at Douglas Road in a match that was abandoned inside the final 10 minutes after Ayre’s Harry Weatherill suffered a serious injury.
The league management committee met later that week and decided the scoreline of 2-2 should stand as the result.
This weekend’s match should be equally close, although Ayre, who won the corresponding league fixture 4-1, might just have the edge in this one.
The FA Cup’s other tie sees St Mary’s host Rushen United at the Bowl, kicking off at the slightly earlier time of 1.45pm.
This should be another close encounter with the pair having drawn 3-3 in their sole league meeting this term.
In the Woods Cup, Governor’s Athletic will contest the club’s first last-four game when they take on Division Two title favourites Foxdale.
Although the Division Two table records only one league win, Athletic’s performances this season have been encouraging and they recently took a point off Dale’s fellow promotion contenders Castletown.
Indeed when the pair met on the opening day of the season, Foxdale scraped a 4-3 win suggesting this could be closer than expected.
The final semi of the weekend should also be tight, with DHSOB hosting Colby at Blackberry Lane. Old Boys’ FA Cup defeat at the hands of St Mary’s last weekend ended a winning run that stretched back to December.
Both teams have won one game apiece in the league suggesting this one might need extra time to separate the pair.
The finals for both competitions take place next weekend.