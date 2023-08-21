At the request of the official race sponsor, Mylchreests, next Monday’s Senior Manx Grand Prix is to be dedicated to the memory of Allan ‘Kipper’ Killip.
Kipper, who died on Sunday, August 13 at the age of 90, was connected with local motorcycling for the last 70 years.
He rode in the inaugural Southern 100 in 1955 and was a travelling marshal for future Billown events, the MGP and TT between 1962 and 1998, the latter 28 years as chief TM. After that he was incident officer for a number of years.
Kipper was employed by Mylchreests as a car salesman at the company’s Airport Garage for several years and his son Juan has agreed to drop the flag to signify the start of the centenary Senior race on Monday, August 28 at 11.30am.
His funeral service will take place precisely 48 hours later a few yards away at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday, August 30.
A full tribute to Kipper appeared in last Thursday’s edition of the Manx Independent.