Former world snooker champion Shaun Murphy will be the guest of honour at Douglas Snooker Bar in a little over one week’s time.
The 11-time major winner, known as ‘The Magician’, is to appear at the Ballaquayle Road venue on Saturday, July 1 for an exhibition event.
The evening begins at 6.30pm and includes 10 frames of action, plus a buffet, raffle, a Q&A session, an auction and photos with the player.
The event has a standard entry of £35 and there is also the chance to play a frame against Murphy, while VIP entry will include a meet and greet.