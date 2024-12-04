Stephanie Shaw has been named as the first female referee to be included in Media Isle of Man’s football Team of the Week.
It was another eventful day in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, with a new team taking over at the top and one of the relegation battlers denying the champions.
The first game of the second half of the season saw Peel take over at the summit thanks to a 3-0 win over Ramsey at Douglas Road, capitalising on previous leaders and defending champions Ayre United dropping points to promoted Onchan, the game in which Shaw impressed.
Elsewhere, St George’s picked up a potentially precious point against in-form Laxey, while Corinthians were the biggest winners of the day when they put six past St John’s, with the returning Dan Simpson amongst the goalscorers.
Union Mills were also in fine fettle in front of goal, winning 6-1 against bottom-of-the-table Marown.
All this means there’s a blend or new and familiar faces in the latest edition of Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week, with Corinthians and Mills both being well represented with three players each after impressing Eric Clague’s player ratings panel.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Danny Christian (Union Mills) - stepped in owing to the absence of Mason Prince and made several important saves after the break against Marown.
Defence
Bradley Calvert (Onchan) - he was the pick of the Onchan defence that limited league leaders Ayre United during the opening half of the 2-2 draw in Andreas.
Sam Chapman (Peel) - was pick of the westerners’ back four that kept a clean sheet against Ramsey.
Beren Colley (Corinthians) - certainly caught the eye at the back for the Whites and netted a well-taken late free-kick.
Darren Cain (Corinthians) - looked back on top form at left-back as the home side were put under early pressure.
Midfield
Shaun Kelly (Ayre) - Kelly was once again in fine form for the Tangerines and created a superb goal, outsmarting the keeper from his own half.
Max Shirley (Onchan) - enjoyed a remarkable game at the heart of midfield, helping his side claim an outstanding draw in Andreas.
Dom McHarrie-Brennan (Union Mills) - he enjoyed a superb game in midfield and created four of the Mills’ goals, nudging out team-mate Jordan Crawley for a place in the hypothetical XI.
Attack
Rhys Oates (Peel) - Oates was close to being back to his best with a tireless performance which included netting a fine goal in his side’s 3-0 win.
Danny Simpson (Corinthians) - back following a long-term injury, Simpson produced some clever touches and netted the goal of the game against St John’s.
Jack Murray (Union Mills) - Murray was in fine form in front of goal and was the only Canada Life Premier League hat-trick hero of the day
Referee
Stephanie Shaw (Ayre v Onchan) - Shaw produced another highly-impressive performance with the whistle to become the first female referee in Team of the Week.