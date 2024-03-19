In an event sponsored by Hansard, the 5km walk set off in fading light at 6.30pm, with the 10km run over 12 laps of the National Sports Centre perimeter roadway 50 minutes later.

First away, Ackroyd was never caught by the quicker walkers over the 10-lap walk and crossed finishing in an actual time of 41min 56sec.

Second to her on handicap was Nick Wallinger, one minute 19 seconds behind at the close.

Quickest on the night was Neil Wade in an extremely swift 24.04, with four seconds splitting Rachael Greham and Marie Jackson on the clock.