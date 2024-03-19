Richard Shipway and Sue Ackroyd won the Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club spring handicap run and walk respectively last Thursday evening.
In an event sponsored by Hansard, the 5km walk set off in fading light at 6.30pm, with the 10km run over 12 laps of the National Sports Centre perimeter roadway 50 minutes later.
First away, Ackroyd was never caught by the quicker walkers over the 10-lap walk and crossed finishing in an actual time of 41min 56sec.
Second to her on handicap was Nick Wallinger, one minute 19 seconds behind at the close.
Quickest on the night was Neil Wade in an extremely swift 24.04, with four seconds splitting Rachael Greham and Marie Jackson on the clock.
Under floodlights, the 10km run had a larger field of 21 starters, but fastest in the race Paul Sykes pulled up shortly after half-distance.
Shipway ultimately eased home 2m 34s clear of fell runner Maggie Watkins on handicap, with over-70 Terry Bates third.
Western AC’s Corbyn Schade ran well to produce the quickest overall 10km time of the night in 36.19 (seventh on handicap). Quickest female was over-60 athlete Watkins in 48.47.
Hansard Spring handicap 5km walk and 10km run – Thursday, Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club:
5km walk (six laps): 1, Sue Ackroyd (handicap time 41min 56sec) actual time 41.56; 2, Nick Wallinger (43.15) 35.22; 3, Rachael Greham 43.27 (35.22); 4, Ian Callister (43.34) 34.48; 5, Phill Swales (43.52) 32.02; 6, Andy Baxendale (44.07) 33.39; 7, Colin Moore (44.16) 33.33; 8, Jayne Farquhar (44.26) 31.09; 9, Robbie Lambie (44.31) 33.46; 10, Louise Hollings (44.32) 34.44; 11, Marie Jackson (44.48) 30.33; 12, Neil Wade (44.49) 24.04; 13, Nicola Marshall (44.56) 32.36; 14, Maura Kelly (45.04) 35.36; 15, Chris Addy (45.05) 29.16; 16, Gordon Erskine (45.10) 38.42.
10km run (12 laps): 1, Richard Shipway (h’cap time 47m 43s) actual 36m 43s; 2, Maggie Watkins (50.17) 48.47; 3, Terry Bates (54.10) 51.10; 4, Lee Worsfold (54.24) 40.54; 5, Jonathan Pugh (54.50) 39.20; 6, Jonny Killey (55.30) 37.00; 7, Corbyn Schade (55.49) ; 8, Clive Dugdale (55.50) 36.19; 9, Pete Callin (57.09) 43.39; 10, Paul Rodgers (57.14) 39.44; 11, Moira Hall (58.34) 57.49; 12, Rebecca Greatbatch (1hr 06.00) 56.30; 13, Steve Willmott (1:06.52) 53.22; 14, Chris Hogben (1:06.55) 53.25; 15, Ray Shooter (1:06.55) 53.25; 16, Steph Burrell (1:07.51) 58.21; 17, Karen Gadsby (1:07.53) 58.23; 18, Theresa Faragher (1:09.21) 59.51; 19, Ian Drake (1:10.45) 52.15; 20, Simon Holtham (1:23.30) 1:05.00. DNF Paul Sykes 36.57 (seven laps). Results by Manx Timing Solutions.