The shortlist of individuals and teams for the 2023 Isle of Man Sports Awards has been announced as follows:
Sportsman of the Year: David Mullarkey (Athletics), Mathew Rennie (Boxing), Bevan Rodd (Rugby Union), Joe Yeardsley (motorcycling), Jed Etchells (motorcycling), Ryan Cringle (motorcycling), Joel Watterson (swimming).
Sportswoman of the Year: Nikki Arthur (Athletics), Rachael Franklin (Athletics), Sarah Astin (Athletics), Sarah Webster (Athletics), Yasmin Ingham (Equestrian), Erika Kelly (Race Walking), Lizzie Holden (Cycling), Becky Storrie (Cycling).
Disability Sportsperson of the Year - sponsored by Standard Bank: Darren Kennish (Darts), Duncan Watterson (Special Olympics), Zoe Lambie (Special Olympics), Sean Roberts (Special Olympics), Adam Shuttleworth (Special Olympics).
Sports Administrator of the Year - sponsored by Media Isle of Man: Joy Gough (Archery), Petra Atchison (Athletics), Sarah Redmond (Jiu-Jitsu), Niamh Goddard (Hockey), Brenda Crellin (Motorsport), Sue Webster (Netball), George Peach (Motorsport).
Isle of Man Ambassador of the Year - sponsored by Department for Enterprise: Sam Brand (Cycling), Yasmin Ingham (Equestrian), Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle (Motorsport), Ana Dawson (Golf), Mark Cavendish (Cycling).
Sports Coach of the Year - sponsored by Duke Travel: John Whitlow (Athletics), Sally Green (Cricket), Paul Nuttall (Hockey), Conrad Roberts (Jiu-Jitsu), Michael Owen (Motorcycling), Lisa Grant (Powerlifting), Lee Holland (Swimming).
Under-21 Sportsman of the Year - Sponsored by Newfield Limited: Corrin Leeming (Athletics), Regan Corrin (Athletics), Sam Perry (Athletics), Carl Hartman (Cricket), Isaac Batty (Mountain Biking), Nino Ontoy (Taekwondo), Jay Pearson (Kart Racing).
Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year - sponsored by Suntera: Lydia Morris (Athletics), Lucy Barnett (Cricket), Ruby Oakes (Cycling), Kaytlyn Adshead (Motorcycling), Bonnie Papper (Car Rallying), Sienna Dunn (Hockey).
Veteran Sportsperson of the Year: Sarah Webster (Athletics), Hayley Curtis (Jiu-Jitsu), Lesley Sleight (Archery), Chris Horton (Judo), Orran Smith (Athletics).
Sports Team of the Year - sponsored by Crowe IoM: IoM Women’s Cricket team, Corinthians football team, IoM Boys under-16 Hockey team, IoM Women’s Netball team, IoM 4x100 men’s swimming relay team.
The winners will be announced at the Villa Marina on Wednesday, February 28.