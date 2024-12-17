Your piece is very well written, but I’ve made a few minor adjustments to improve clarity and fix small grammatical and stylistic issues:
TT legend Dave Molyneux has been appointed as a liaison officer and technical delegate within the event’s organising team.
Moly, the most successful sidecar competitor in the history of the event, announced his retirement earlier this year. The 17-time winner has now been appointed to the roles of sidecar liaison officer and technical delegate for ACU Events Ltd, the race organiser for the TT.
Molyneux will act as a representative between the ACU, the race promoter, and the sidecar competitors, and will assist in the training process for newcomer three-wheel drivers at the TT.
As technical delegate, he will also assist the event’s technical directors in formulating the regulations and developing the rulebook for the class moving forward.
Speaking about his appointment, Moly commented: ‘Competing at the TT has meant everything to me for more than 40 years, so calling time on my racing was always going to be a tough decision, but the podium this year was the perfect sign-off.
‘It then became a question of “what next”, and I’m really pleased to have been asked to bring my experience into an official capacity.
‘Sidecars at the TT are in a really good position at the moment. Obviously, there are some new names at the top, but there are also some really promising newcomers coming onto the scene.
‘I’m really looking forward to helping them however I can and helping the class develop as a whole moving into the future.’
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson added: ‘It’s a pleasure to welcome Dave into the race organisation.
‘Across both two wheels and three, he is one of the greatest competitors to have ever competed at the TT, and I’m certain that his experience as a competitor and knowledge as an engineer will prove invaluable to the race organisation.’