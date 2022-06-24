Sienna Dunn selected for more international caps

It has been a busy time for Sienna Dunn of Peel since representing England in the Five Nations Under-18 Hockey Tournament at Lilleshall, Shropshire over Easter.

The event also involved representative teams from Germany, Belgium, Holland and Ireland.

In late May she was selected for the team to play back-to-back internationals against Scotland, where the team secured two convincing wins.

Sienna has since been busy training for the summer tournaments for which she recently received the news that she is to be a core player in all three competitions that are being held in France, Germany and the 8 Nations tournament in Spain.

This is a significant achievement as a younger member of the team who potentially has next year to play as well. These matches will be challenging for many reasons but particularly playing in the heat. These are the first junior European fixtures being played away since Covid.