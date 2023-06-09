Isle of Man Archery Club member Lesley Sleight competed in the Archery GB British 3D Championships recently.
The British Championship is seen as the highlight of the 3D calendar and was also the last opportunity to gain selection for the Great Britain team.
Sleight took the silver medal in the women’s longbow competition. A slow start on day one saw her in joint second position, but day two was much better.
Despite having the top score of the day, it was not enough to overhaul Sophie Twigg representing England who took the championship title.