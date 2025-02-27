The 39-year-old cycling superstar picked up the honour at the Mezzo Isle of Man Sports Awards on Thursday evening, where he also won the Sportsman of the Year title for 2024.
Sir Mark, who called time on his career after two glittering decades, won a staggering 165 professional races including a record-breaking 35 stages at the Tour de France.
The Manx Missile was presented with his awards at the Villa Marina where plans to rebrand the raceway at the National Sports Centre, where he started racing as a young boy, in honour of his immense legacy were confirmed to sports fans.
Sir Mark said: ‘It's such an amazing feeling – it is very, very special to receive these awards. I am so grateful and really excited to see the plans for the NSC, which is a very special place for me.’
Equestrian Yasmin Ingham was named sportswoman of the year after finishing 2024 ranked number four in the World. The 27-year-old, who made the shortlist for the Paris Olympics and travelled as a reserve for the Games, said: ‘I am so proud to be from the Isle of Man and this means the world.’
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘It has been an extremely memorable evening celebrating the immense talent of the Isle of Man’s outstanding athletes and teams, along with the people that help them to fulfil their potential.’
Tennis star Billy Harris was named Ambassador of the year after a breakthrough year that saw him break into the top 100 men’s players in the world having reached the main draw at Wimbledon.
Andy Varnom, Chair of Isle of Man Sport, said: ‘The Isle of Man continues to punch above its weight in the sporting arena. How remarkable to have Tour de France winners, Olympians and Grand Slam tennis players take to the stage and fly our flag proudly on the World stage.’
Special guest triathlete and two-time Olympian Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE presented their awards.
The full list of winners were:
- Sportsman of the Year, Sponsored by Mezzo: Sir Mark Cavendish (Cycling)
- Sportswoman of the Year, (Mezzo): Yasmin Ingham (Equestrian)
- Lifetime Achievement (CM Partners): Sir Mark Cavendish (Cycling)
- Disability Sportsperson, (Standard Bank Offshore): Evie Roberts (Equestrian)
- Administrator, (Media Isle of Man): Niamh Goddard (Hockey)
- Isle of Man Ambassador: Billy Harris (Tennis)
- Sports Coach, (Duke Travel): Elliot Baxter (Cycling)
- Under 21 Sportsman, (Newfield Limited): Regan Corrin (Athletics)
- Under 21 Sportswoman, (Suntera): Kaytlyn Adshead (Trials riding)
- Veteran Sportsperson, (Sarah Corlett Town Planning): Christa Cain (Athletics)
- Team, (Crowe Isle of Man): Ryan and Callum Crowe (Motorcycling)
- Leonie Cooil ‘Courage & Inspiration’ Award: Rory Turner (Athletics)
- Special Achievement: Nikki Arthur and Orran Smith (Athletics)
- Sure Sports Leaders Award: Abigail Harvey
Full report in Tuesday’s Examiner featuring reaction from Thursday evening’s winners.