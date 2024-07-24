On Tuesday, dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, pulled out of the games after a video emerged of her ‘engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare’. Becky Moody and her horse Jagerbomb are Team GB's alternate combination in this discipline. - Local race walking judge Steve Taylor will be officiating at his third Olympics. Both the men’s and women’s 20km races take place next week on August 1.