Sir Mark Cavendish will receive the lifetime achievement award at Tuesday night’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
However, on Monday morning the broadcaster revealed the recently retired 39 year old would pick up the prestigious accolade at this week’s event at MediaCity in Salford.
Cavendish said: ‘It's such an amazing feeling - what an honour.’
‘I've been riding for 20 years and I've done everything I can so to be awarded this is something very, very special.
‘I'm very fortunate I've done everything I wanted to do, and proud that's more than many other people have done as well. I always dreamed of having my name alongside those greats I grew up watching.’
Aside from his success at the Tour de France, Cavendish's roll of honour also includes the road world title in 2011, 17 stages of the Giro d'Italia and three of the Vuelta a Espana.
On the track, the former Ballakermeen student won omnium silver at the 2016 Olympics and was a three-time madison world champion.
Last month he picked up the Lifetime Achievement award at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence and his achievements, not only in 2024 but during his career, will also be likely marked at February’s Isle of Man Sport Awards.
Sports Personality of the Year will be live on BBC One from 7pm, as well as on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.