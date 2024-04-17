The end of the Canada Life Premier League season may be fast approaching, but the debutants continue to arrive in Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week.
No fewer than six players make their seasonal bows in the latest hypothetical XI following last Saturday’s top flight matches.
Three of those debutants line up in a four-man defence, namely Rushen pair Steve Harris and Leo Tregurtha plus Corinthians’ Jake Hicks who join St George’s veteran Sean Quaye who makes his fifth TotW appearance of the campaign after he produced a fine display in the south of the island.
Although not a first team regular, Harris put in a fine performance to help the Spaniards collect all three points against St George’s at Croit Lowey, while Tregurtha filled in well at left-back for the home side and scored a superb goal to set Rushen on their way.
Hicks was the standout player in the Corinthians defence who were under pressure during the opening half of their 2-2 with St John’s under the floodlights at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Also impressing in that Friday night game was Saints’ defender-turned-goalkeeper Sam Ingham who shone in-between the sticks, pulling off a number of good saves to earn the TotW’s number one jersey.
Making a rare appearance in Manx football during a visit back to the island, former St George’s midfielder Conor Doyle featured for Corinthians in the evening kick-off and showed his class against St John’s to make his seasonal debut.
Joining him in a three-man midfield is Ramsey’s Matty Montgomery and Peel’s Dan Pickering.
The latter dictated play in the centre of the pitch as the westerners took Braddan to the cleaners at Douglas Road, while Montgomery played various roles throughout the northerners’ match with Marown, producing a dogged performance and creating several chances for his team-mates.
Another to catch the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in the latter match was Marown’s Tom Redmond who was brilliant down the right all afternoon. His hard work led to the majority of his side’s chances as well as having a few of his own during the 1-1 draw which could prove vital in the battle against relegation.
Joining Redmond in a three-man attack are Peel duo Rhys Oates and Lewis Moran who, between them, netted no fewer than seven goals on Saturday.
Moran turned in a man of the match performance for the Douglas Road side and was on target no fewer than four times, while Oates weighed in with a well-taken hat-trick as Peel put Braddan to the sword.
Picking up the referee of the week honours is Darren Flanagan who impressed with the whistle during the Marown versus Ramsey clash in Crosby.