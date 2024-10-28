This weekend’s Manx football provided plenty of action across the leagues.
Here are the key moments that stood out, with a surprise goalless draw, a high-scoring game, and a continued march to the top for some in-form sides.
A rare goalless draw in the top flight
In the Canada Life Premier League, St George’s and Rushen United battled to a 0-0 draw at Glencrutchery Road - a result that’s notable for its rarity in Manx football.
It’s not often fans witness a goalless stalemate, as both sides struggled to break each other down.
For Rushen, who have had a difficult start to the season and currently sit in 10th place, the result will be seen as another missed opportunity.
But it’s a valuable point for Geordies who remain in the relegation zone with only seven points and are fighting to avoid the drop after narrowly escaping relegation last season.
The result will give St George’s a small boost as they continue to scrap for survival in a challenging campaign.
Braddan run riot in Division Two
Over in the Ardern and Druggan Division Two, Braddan put on an masterclass against Michael United, securing a 10-2 victory.
Michael, significantly weakened after the mid-week departure of eight key players to Douglas Royal and Onchan, were left with little to offer against Braddan’s high-flying side.
The Swans are currently top of Division Two, level on points with Douglas High School Old Boys but edging ahead thanks to their goal difference.
The win further solidifies Braddan’s push for promotion back to the Premier League and keeps them firmly on track as they look to maintain their momentum.
Johnners smash the Miners in Combi One
In Combi One, St John’s obliterated Laxey with a 14-1 victory, a scoreline that surely stunned onlookers.
Remarkably, St John’s led 9-1 at half-time in what was a dominant display from the outset for the hosts.
It’s a surprising result considering Laxey’s 8-2 thrashing of Marown the previous week.
The unpredictability of the Glen Road outfit’s season continues, with St John’s now climbing up to fifth in the table.
Captain Liam Sayle was the standout performer, bagging five goals in a one-sided affair.
Colby flying high in Combi Two
In Combi Two, Colby continued their impressive run with a 2-1 win over Douglas High School Old Boys.
The Moonlighters, who have only lost once and drawn once this season, remain top of the table with 22 points and boast the best goal difference in the league.
Jack Skillicorn scored both of Colby’s goals, while veteran Liam Buckley netted for DHSOB.
Old Boys remain three points behind Colby but do have a game in hand, setting up a potential title race as the season progresses.
Mills edge past Corinthians in tight Premier League contest
Back in the top flight, Union Mills defeated Corinthians 2-1 away at Ballafletcher.
Both sides have endured similar campaigns with inconsistent results, but this win could be a turning point for Mills.
Tyler Hughes opened the scoring for the away side, but COYW’s responded as striker Joe Middleton continued his good form in front of goal.
Jordan Crawley winner came around the 70-minute mark.
Corinthians remain fourth, aiming for a Railway Cup spot, but Mills are now only three points behind, keeping their hopes alive for a strong finish to the season.
Galer’s return spoiled as Peel overcome Foxdale
Lee Gale returned to his old stomping ground at Douglas Road, but his former club Peel had the last laugh in a 5-2 victory over Foxdale.
Galer, no doubt eager to find the net against his old side, was kept quiet throughout the match, although he did hit the woodwork with a free-kick in the second half.
It looked promising for Foxdale early on, with September’s Canada Life Player of the Month, Jason Charmer, opening the scoring inside the first minute with a delightful chip.
However, Peel’s Tom Brown had other ideas. Brown, in electric form in front of goal, led Peel’s charge with a clinical performance and a hat-trick, turning the game around and helping his side secure all three points despite Peel’s depleted squad.
Read all our Manx football coverage in tomorrow’s Isle of Man Examiner.